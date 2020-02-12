ORG – PIONEER SENIOR CITIZENS – ISSUE 7
Pioneer Senior Citizens
Chris Maestas opened the January 28 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 39 meals serve with 20 takeouts. Ron Sonnen won the free meal. Sally Duman and Vera Holthaus each shared a joke with the group.
Peggy Uhlorn and Agnes Forsman Hill split the nickel bingo pot. Vera Holthaus and Gladys Sonnen split the BING pots and Holthaus won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Chris Remacle, Diana Didier, Kris Ricksecker, Mark Tacke, Mary Ann Kuther and Galdys Sonnen.
Fit & Fall Proof Exercise classes for seniors are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. upstairs in the Cottonwood Community Hall. Cost is $5 per month. Call Linda Arnzen, 208-962-3800 or Mary Funke, 208-983-7330 if interested.
Chris Maestas opened the February 4 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Mike and Joan Ozmun.There were 39 meals serve with 19 home deliveries.
Anna Gehring won the free meal.There was no bingo played this week.
Door prize winners were Norma Schumacher, Lorraine Nuxoll, Charlotte Dasenbrock, Irene Terhaar, Ivan Nuxoll, Gladys Sonnen, Marge Lamb and Sharalyn Forsmann.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Feb. 18
Pork Loin w/Mushroom Gravy, Baked Potato, Corn, Whole Wheat Roll, Fruit Cocktail.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208962-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.