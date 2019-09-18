Chris Maestas opened the Sept. 3 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Ivan Nuxoll led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Grace Baldus, Robert Stach, Dave Branson and Mary Jo Hoene from the Nezperce Senior Citizens. There were 36 meals served with 23 take-outs.
Marge Lamb won the free dinner. Sally Duman shared a joke with the group. There was no bingo played this week.
Door prize winners were Mariel Arnzen, Ralph Sprute, Tom Terhaar, Norma Schumacher, Barbara Rehder, Dave Branson and Vera Holthaus.
Chris Maestas opened the Sept. 10 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Ivan Nuxoll led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Merna Gehring, Joyce Forsmann and Liz Forsmann.
There were 31 meals served with 21 takeouts.
Sharalyn Forsmann won the free dinner.
Sally Duman shared a joke with the group.
Gladys Sonnen won the nickel Bingo pot. Dorothy Arnoti won both the BING pot and the blackout pot
Door prize winners were Marge Lamb, Doris Sonnen, Merna Gehring, Lorraine Nuxoll, Joyce Forsmann, Buddy Hood.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for September 24
Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Apples.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
