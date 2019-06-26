Mariel Arnzen opened the June 18 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 34 meals served with 23 home deliveries.
Janet Cable won the free dinner.
Visiting were Janet Cable, Merl Hamilton, Marie Poirer and Rod and June Behler.
Katie Remacle won the nickel Bingo pot. Lorraine Nuxoll, Kris Ricksecker and Vera Holthaus split the BING pot and Marianne Wren won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Mark Tacke, Ralph Sprute, Ingrid Mader, Rod Behler, Ivan Nuxoll and Sally Duman.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for July 2
No meal July 2. Happy 4th of July!
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
Log In
