Chris Maestas opened the Feb. 18 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guests were Arlene Parrish, Marlene Flynn, Marian King and Olive Vincent. There were 48 meals served with 21 home delivered. Kris Ricksecker won the free meal.
Agnes Forsman-Hill won the nickel Bingo pot. Kris Ricksecker won both the BING pot and the blackout.
Door prize winners were Vern Uhlorn, Emmett Wilson, Mary Ann Kuther, Lisa Hickel, Elaine Schumacher and Arlene Parrish.
Marlene Flynn talked about what to expect for the 2020 Census. First mailing expected about March 12. They never ask for money or social security number or bank information. The do not have to enter your house. Watch out for scams.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for March 3
Roast Beef w/Baked Potato, Tossed Vegetable Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Bread.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
