Mariel Arnzen opened the Oct. 1 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Larry Clark led the dinner prayer. There were no guests this week.
There were 32 meals served with 19 takeouts. Anna Gehring won the free dinner. Larry Clark shared a joke with the group.
Chris Maestas and Agnes Forsman-Hill split the nickel bingo pot. Katie Remacle won the BING pot and Sharalyn Forsmann won the blackout pot. Door prize winners were Chris Maestas, Katie Remacle, Ron Sonnen, Joe Didier, Barbara Rehder and Ralph Sprute.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at noon.
Menu for Oct. 15: Salisbury Steak, Gingered Carrots, French Fries, Pears & Cottage Cheese, Green Salad, Whole Wheat Roll.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 962-3231.
