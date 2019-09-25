Mariel Arnzen opened the Sept. 17th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Lisa Hickel was a guest this week. There were 34 meals served with 23 take-outs. Margie Schumacher won the free dinner.
Katie Remacle and Chris Maestas split the nickel Bingo pot. Sylvia Forsmann won both BING pots and Katie Remacle won the blackout pot.
Door prize winners were Katie Remacle, Ralph Sprute, Ron Sonnen, Lisa Hickel, Diana Didier and Elaine Schumacher.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for October 1
Hungarian Pork Chop, Steamed Broccoli, Hot Potato Salad, Ambrosia Fruit Salad, Whole Wheat Roll.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
