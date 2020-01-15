There were no meetings of the Pioneer Senior Citizens the past two weeks due to the holidays.
Chris Maestas opened the January 7 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were no guests at the meeting.
There were 37 meals serve with 14 takeouts.
Sally Duman won the free meal.
The annual meeting was held with Mariel Arnzen re-elected as president, Chris Maestas as vice-president and Sally Duman as secretary. Charlotte Dasenbrock was elected as treasurer and Katie Remacle was thanked for her service as outgoing treasurer.
Anna Gehring and Gladys Sonnen split the nickel Bingo pot. Sally Duman was the BING winner and Agnes Forsman Hill won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Mark Tacke, Ralph Sprute, Theresa Sonnen, Agnes Forsman Hill, Doris Sonnen and Mary Ann Kuther.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Jan. 21
Creamed Chicken, Biscuit, Green Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Peach Cobbler.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
