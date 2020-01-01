Mariel Arnzen opened the Dec. 17 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone then sang “The Blessing Song” to substitute for the dinner prayer.
Guests this week were Arlene Parrish, Marlene Flynn, Olive Vincent, Pat McCarthey, Marian King, Tyler Sonnen and Penny Remington.
There were 44 meals served. Barbara Rehder won the free dinner. There is no meal Dec. 31 due to the New Year’s holiday. The annual meeting will be held at the next meeting which will be Jan. 7.
Mariel Arnzen and Tyler Sonnen each shared a joke with the group. Gladys Sonnen and Peg Uhlorn split the nickel Bingo pot. Sharalyn Forsmann won the BING pot. Agnes Forsman Hill won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Penny Remington, Anna Gehring, Kris Ricksecker, Olive Vincent, Marian King, Agnes Forsman-Hill, Gladys Sonnen, Ralph Sprute and Doris Sonnen.
Marlene Flynn gave a talk on being a census taker. Apply online at 2020censys.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
There is no senior meal for next week due to the New Year’s holiday. To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
