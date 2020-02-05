Pioneer Senior Citizens - Issue 6
Chris Maestas opened the Jan. 21 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 42 meals serve with 19 takeouts.
Charlotte Dasenbrock won the free meal.
Larry Clark shared a joke with the group.
Sally Duman won the nickel Bingo pot. Katie Remacle and Vern Uhlorn split the BING pots and Phil Bruegeman won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Mark Tacke, Ivan Nuxoll, Sharalyn Forsmann, Katie Remacle, Dina Nuxoll and Bobbie Schmidt.
Amanda Rehder did a presentation about the third volume of the 150-Year Story. If you have a story you would like to have printed in the next installment, due out this summer, you can submit to Amanda Rehder at jack4734@vandals.uidaho.edu or by phone at 208-507-0841. You can also drop them off at either the senior citizen luncheon on Tuesdays in the Hall basement or at the Museum at St. Gertrude’s.
Colleen Wilson also informed the group the library could use a volunteer on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. 6to 6 p.m. Call 208-892-9313 if interested.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Feb. 4
Sweet & Sour Chicken w/Brown Rice Stir Fry, Pineapple, Cinnamon Roll.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
