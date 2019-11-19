Mariel Arnzen opened the Nov. 5th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were no guests this week. There were 43 meals served with 23 takeouts. Mariel Arnzen won the free dinner. Leslie Graham shared a joke with the group.
Connie Forsmann won the nickel Bingo pot. Agnes Forsman-Hill and Eleanor Hinkelman split the BING pot and Kris Ricksecker won the blackout pot.
Door prize winners were Tom Terhaar, Sally Duman, Doris Sonnen, Marge Schumacher, Mary Ann Kuther, Irene Terhaar and Leslie Graham.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for Nov. 19th
Turkey Dinner, Parmesan Pea Salad, Cranberry Sauce, Dressing, Orange, Pumpkin Pie Bars
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.