Mariel Arnzen opened the July 16 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Agnes Forsman-Hill led the prayer.
Guests this week were Molly Arnzen, Mauna Arnzen, Nick Tarlson and Zeke Ulrey.
There were 39 meals served and 21 home delivers.
Ivan Nuxoll won the free dinner.
Zeke Ulrey from Community Action Partnership for Area Agency on Aging gave a short talk. For information or questions call 208-743-5580 or 1-800-877-3206.
Our next business meeting will be at the August 6 get-together.
Eleanor Hinkelman won the nickel Bingo pot. Sally Duman won the BING pot and Hinkelman also won the Blackout.
Door prize winners were Mariel Arnzen, Sally Duman, Agnes Forsman-Hill, Eleanor Hinkelman, Irene Terhaar, Mark Tacke, Joanne Sonnen, Mauna Arnzen, Ella Schaeffer, Buddy Hood, Marianne Wren and Marge Schumacher.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for July 30
Taco Salad, Cornbread, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Pudding.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
