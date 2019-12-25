Mariel Arnzen opened the Dec. 10th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
Fred Vogel was a guest this week.
There were 45 meals served with 16 takeouts.
Mark Tacke won the free dinner.
Vera Holthaus shared a joke with the group.
The annual meeting will be held the first Tuesday in January. This will include election of officers.
Anna Gehring won the nickel bingo pot. Sally Duman and Peg Uhlorn split the BING pot. Agnes Forsman Hill and Katie Remacle split the blackout.
Door prize winners were Charlotte Dasenbrock, Emmett Wilson, Colleen Wilson, Lisa Hickel, Buddy Hood and Theresa Sonnen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
There is no senior meal for each of the next 2 weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.