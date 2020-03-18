Chris Maestas opened the March 10th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Tyler Sonnen was our guest this week. There were 39 meals served with 24 home delivered. Lorraine Nuxoll won the free meal. Katie Remacle shared a joke with the group.
Agnes Forsman-Hill won the nickel Bingo pot. Dorothy Arnoti won the BING pot. Peg Uhlorn, Katie Remacle and Lorraine Nuxoll split the blackout. Door prize winners were Kris Ricksecker, Ron Sonnen, Katie Remacle, Agnes Forsman-Hill, Marge Schumacher and Vern Uhlorn.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for March 24
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Green Salad, Fruit Cup, Garlic Bread.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
