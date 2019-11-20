Chris Maestas opened the Nov. 12th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer. There were no guests this week. There were 38 meals served with 24 takeouts. Marianne Wren won the free dinner.
Vern Uhlorn and Lorraine Nuxoll split the nickel Bingo pot. Vera Holthaus and Marianne Wren split the BING pot and Peggy Uhlorn won the blackout pot.
Door prize winners were Mary Ann Kuther, Diana Didier, Lisa Hickel, Ivan Nuxoll, Maria Sprute, Marge Lamb, Vern Uhlorn, Joann Sonnen, Barbara Rehder, Eleanor Hinkelman, Kris Ricksecker, Ralph Sprute, Vera Holthaus, Irene Terhaar, Joe Didier, Isabelle Kaschmitter, Cris Maestas, Lorraine Nuxoll and Gladys Sonnen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
No meal for Nov. 26th due to Thanksgiving week.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.