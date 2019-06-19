Mariel Arnzen opened the June 11 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 31 meals served with 22 home deliveries.
Tom Terhaar won the free dinner.
There were no visitors.
There was also no Bingo played this week.
Door prize winners were Gladys Sonnen, Katie Remacle, Buddy Hood, Mariel Arnzen, Agnes Forsman-Hill and Eleanor Hinkelman.
Under announcements: the program is in need of small containers such as cottage cheese tubs.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for June 25
Chicken Salad Sandwich, Grapes, 3 Bean Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Pudding.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
