Agnes Forsman Hill opened the April 9 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 43 meals served with 24 home deliveries.
Katie Remacle won the free dinner. Visiting this week was Chris Uptmor.
Lorraine Nuxoll won the nickel bingo pot. Gladys Sonnen and Sharalyn Forsmann split the BING pot and Anna Gehring and Chris Maaestas split the blackout.
Door prize winners were Buddy Hood, Colleen Wilson, Agnes Forsman-Hill, Ralph Sprute, Bob Talbott and Mariel Arnzen.
Agnes Forsman Hill opened the April 16th meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 45 meals served with 23 home deliveries.
Sylvia Forsmann won the free dinner. Visiting this week was Chris Uptmor.
Dorothy Arnoti won the nickel bingo pot. Lorraine Nuxoll won the BING pot and Connie Forsmann won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Ingrid Mader, Dennis Greene, Dorothy Arnoti, Mariel Arnzen, Lorraine Nuxoll and Buddy Hood.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for April 30th
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Spinach Salad, Cobbler.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
