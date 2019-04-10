Agnes Forsman Hill opened the April 2nd meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and also led the dinner prayer.
There were 46 meals served with 21 home deliveries.
Chris Maestas won the free dinner.
Guests this week were Alyx Tacke, Anthony Forsmann and Chris Uptmor.
Katie Remacle won the nickel bingo pot. Eleanor Hinkelman and Vern Uhlorn split the BING pot and Vern Uhlorn won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Theresa Sonnen, Ron Sonnen, Katie Remacle, Colleen Wilson, Eleanor Hinkelman and Sylvia Forsmann.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for April 16
Happy Easter
Baked Ham or Lamb, Squash, Cauliflower & Broccoli Salad, Ambrosia.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
