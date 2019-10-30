Mariel Arnzen opened the Oct. 15th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guest this week was Chris Uptmor. There were 39 meals served with 20 takeouts. Margie Schumacher won the free dinner.
Chris Maestas and Leslie Graham each shared a joke with the group. Kris Ricksecker and Sharalyn Forsmann split the nickel Bingo pot. Agnes Forsman-Hill won the BING pot and Connie Forsmann won the blackout pot.
Door prize winners were Norma Schumacher, Ralph Sprute, Mary Ann Kuther, Connie Forsmann, Barb Rehder and Chris Uptmor.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for October 29th
Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Peas & Carrots, Cinnamon Apple Sauce, Whole Wheat Roll.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
