Agnes Forsman-Hill opened the May 7 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 43 meals served with 25 home deliveries. Chris Maestas won the free dinner. There were no visitors this week.
Elections were held with Mariel Arnzen elected as president. Chris Maestas was elected vice-president. Sally Duman was elected secretary and Katie Remacle was elected treasurer.
Peg Uhlorn won the nickel Bingo pot. Eleanor Hinkelman won the BING pot and Dorothy Arnoti won the blackout.
Door prize winners were Irene Terhaar, Joanne Sonnen, J.D. Lauer, Elaine Schumacher, Katie Remacle and Peg Uhlorn.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for May 21
Pork Chops w/Gravy, Dressing, Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
