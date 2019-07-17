Chris Maestas opened the July 9 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the prayer.
Guests this week were Frank and Gloria Granados, Leslie Decker and Sr. Chanelle Schuler O.S.B.
There were 42 meals served and 21 home delivers.
Ralph Sprute won the free dinner.
Sr. Chanelle invited all to the Raspberry Festival which will be Sunday, August 3.
Sally Duman shared a joke with the group.
Gladys Sonnen won the nickel Bingo pot. Sharalyn Forsmann won the BING pot and Gladys Sonnen and Vera Holthaus shared the Blackout.
Door prize winners were Gloria Granados, Buddy Hood, Frank Granados, Lloyd Nuxoll, Diana Didier and Gladys Sonnen.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for July 23
Salad Bar, Sliced Roast Chicken, Tossed Salad, Tomatoes and Cucumbers, Fruit Cup and Wheat Salad (Pudding).
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
