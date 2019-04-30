Agnes Forsman Hill opened the April 23 meeting of the Pioneer Seniors Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
There were 52 meals served with 22 home deliveries.
J.D. Lauer won the free dinner.
Visiting this week were Tammie Terhaar, Kay Youngren and Ron & Barb Morris.
On Tuesday, May 7 will be our Annual Meeting.
Dorothy Arnoti won the nickel bingo pot. Katie Remacle won the BING pot and Barb Morris, Katie Remacle and Agnes Forsman-Hill split the blackout.
Door prize winners were Katie Remacle, Eleanor Hinkelman, Vern Uhlorn, Tom Terhaar, Irene Terhaar and Sylvia Forsmann.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for May 7: Cook’s Choice.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 962-3231.
