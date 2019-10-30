Mariel Arnzen opened the October 22 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Joe Didier led the dinner prayer.
Guests this week were Tyler Sonnen, Leah Kaschmitter, Doreanie Hunt, Cindy Algeo, Lori Bradley, Ken Eppler, Norma & Phil Bruegeman and Rebecca Colwell.
There were 57 meals served with 25 takeouts. Marge Lamb won the free dinner.
Vern Uhlorn won the nickel Bingo pot. Kris Ricksecker won the BING pot. Chris Maestas, Marianne Wren, Vera Holthaus and Lorraine Nuxoll split the blackout pot. Door prize winners were Sally Duman, Becci Colwell, Gloria Granados, Marge Schumacher, Diana Didier, Ralph Sprute.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for November 5
Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Tomato Salsa, Pears, Black Beans & Rice, Tortilla Shell, Cheese.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
