Mariel Arnzen opened the July 30 meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Joe Didier led the prayer.
Guests this week were Leslie Decker, Linda Kaschmitter and Janice Sweet.
There were 38 meals served and 21 home deliveries.
Sharalyn Forsmann won the free dinner.
We recognized all the July birthdays at this meeting.
Katie Ramacle won the nickel Bingo pot. Agnes Forsman-Hill won both the BING pot and the Blackout.
Door prize winners were Diana Didier, Ralph Sprute, Marge Lamb, Ella Schaeffer, Mark Tacke, Kris Ricksecker, Norma Schumacher, Janice Sweet and Barbara Rehder.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for August 13
There is no senior meal on August 13 as it is Fair Week.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
