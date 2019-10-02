Mariel Arnzen opened the Sept. 24th meeting of the Pioneer Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance while Agnes Forsman-Hill led the dinner prayer.
Guests this week were Tyler Sonnen, Mitzi Imhoff, J.D. Lauer, Penny Remington and Gary & Nona Nall.
There were 34 meals served with 20 takeouts. Marianne Wren won the free dinner. Sally Duman shared a joke with the group.
Theresa Sonnen and Agnes Forsman-Hill split the nickel Bingo pot. Kris Ricksecker won the BING pot and Marianne Wren won the blackout pot.
Door prize winners were Chris Maestas, Barbara Rehder, Theresa Sonnen, Sally Duman, Mark Tacke and Anna Gehring.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver, Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at 12 noon.
Menu for October 8
Stuffed Peppers, Blueberry Muffin, California Blend Veggies, Pineapple.
To order meals delivered, call City Hall at 208-962-3231.
