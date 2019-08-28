There was no meeting last week due to the Idaho County Fair.
Seniors wanting to go to Lewiston to shop or doctor’s appointments and don’t want to drive, call Coast driver Katie Manifold at 509-397-2935.
Come join us for a meal every Tuesday for a small donation at the Pioneer Senior Center in the Cottonwood Community Hall basement. Meals are served at noon.
Menu for Aug. 27: Egg Salad Sandwich, Spinach-Apple Salad, 1/2 Orange, Sherbet.
To order meals delivered, call city hall at 962-3231.
