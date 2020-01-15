We wish to thank the Pizza Factory in Kamiah for hosting our Christmas party. Good food and good times were had by all. The January meeting will be election of club Vice-president and secretary. Dues for the year are also due in January.
Anyone with an interest in or wishing info about amateur radio is welcome. The next meeting of the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club will be 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the KOA Cafe on U.S. Highway 12, two miles east of Kamiah. License exams are conducted at 5:30 p.m. by request.
For club info contact Ken Tuning at 208-935-8888. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
