The next meeting of the 3Rivers Amateur Radio Club will be 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 8th at the Kamiah KOA, 2 miles east of Kamiah on Highway 12. License testing will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. upon request.
For club information, contact Ken Tuning at 208-935-8888. For License test information, contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886.
The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz and you can visit the club webpage at 3riversarc.com.
