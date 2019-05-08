The April meeting was cancelled due to flooding. At the May meeting, we will be discussing planning for the annual Field Day exercise coming up on June 22-23. Field Day is a USA/Canada-wide exercise to test our communications capabilities in the field for 24 hours using emergency power and temporary antennas. We will be operating from the Kamiah City Park. A short technical presentation will follow the business portion of the meeting.
Anyone with an interest in amateur (ham) radio or with questions is welcome. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 14th at the Kamiah KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12.
For club info contact Ken Tuning at 208-935-8888. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
