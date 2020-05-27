The local Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet previously rescheduled for May 30 has been moved to July 18. Dinner will be at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville, $30 for members or $65 for individual meal plus membership. Contact Susan Harries, 208-983-0995.
