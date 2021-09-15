The Kooskia Saddliers will hold an obstacle and trail challenge Sept. 18, with sign-up at 9 a.m. and start at 10 a.m. Entries are $10 for juniors up to age 13, $10 per horse for novices, and $15 per horse in the open class. Spectators are free and all are welcome.

