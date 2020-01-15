Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 23rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Barbara Henderson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 69 meals served at the site with 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,470 and Beth Parish, 2nd-3,840.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myer gave the prayer. Jay Marvin was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 58 meals served at the site with 30 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Norm and Sally were today’s guests. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,240 and Gary Crea, 2nd-4,140.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Shirley Crane was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 58 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were John Purdy, 1st-3,490 and Gary Crea, 2nd-3,400.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Izzie Hilbert was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 61 meals served at the site with 29 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were the Riggins Senior Center, and Carol Doherty who gave a Cencus taker talk. Carol Doherty shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st-3,800 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-3,730.
Stanley Modrell opened the Jan. 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Frankie Sibley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served at the site with 31 hot meals and 32 frozen meals home delivered. There were no guests today. Pinochle winners were Shireene Hale, 1st-3,530 and Gary Crea, 2nd-3,330.
Menu for Jan. 15th
Chicken Cacciatore, Green Salad, Pears, Whole Wheat Roll, Brown Rice, Milk
Menu for Jan. 17th
Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit Cobbler, Dinner Roll, Milk
Menu for Jan. 20th
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Jello, Milk
