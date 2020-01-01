Stanley Modrell opened the Dec. 23rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Barbara Henderson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 64 meals served at the site with 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-4,470 and Beth Parish, 2nd-3,840.

