Prairie Mountain Nutrition will be suspending the in-house meals in Cottonwood and Winchester for an indefinite time. Meals will be provided for pick up between 11 a.m. and noon at each location for those who normally attend. Home delivery will go out as it regularly does. Please notify PMN by 8 a.m. of the day of the meal or the night before if the senior will be picking up their meal and how many. You can also call City Hall at 28-962-3231. We appreciate your assistance.
