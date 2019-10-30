GRANGEVILLE -- Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of fine food, auctions, raffles and music at the Grangeville Elks Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. This event is being presented by the Idaho County Veterans Association, along with American Legion Posts 37 and 152, and Crea DeHaven VFW Post 3520, to raise funds for programs at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center.
On the menu for dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is a selection of entrees from A Taste of Art Catering. A silent auction and several raffles will be held that evening, including a drawing for a Stevens 555 12-gauge shotgun. Music and dancing with Verna and Joaquin Lowe and David Dixon will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the Veterans Center, 318 East Main in Grangeville. Single: $25 / couple, $45. Tickets at the door will be limited at $35 each.
