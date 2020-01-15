KAMIAH -- On Jan. 18, YAB (Youth Advisory Board) will be providing a bus to take 7th-12th graders to Snowhaven for a day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing. The bus will load at 8:45 a.m. at the Kamiah High School football field and leave at 9 a.m, and is scheduled to return to Kamiah by 5:30 p.m. YAB will only be providing transportation; participants must bring money to rent equipment, purchase a lift ticket, and bring or buy their own lunch. Pre-registration is required. Forms can be picked up at the YAB office, 413 Main Street, Kamiah. The pre-registration deadline is Jan. 17.
For renting equipment and lift ticket prices, visit http://grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill/ski-tickets-and-hours-of-operation/.
For information, contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392.
