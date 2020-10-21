GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Patrol is offering an OEC — Outdoor Emergency Class — to become a ski patroller. This will be an on-line class with weekly hour sessions to work on practical application used by First Responders. Class starts Nov. 11 and cost for fees and books is $300. Those who are interested can contact Cody Funke at 208-816-0132 or cody@funkefarms.com.

