Home Grown Quilts photo

Home Grown Quilts on Grangeville’s Main Street.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Fall is on its way and it’s time for the 2023 Bi-Annual Outdoor Quilt Walk.

Get ready to stroll through downtown Grangeville where there will be about 200 quilts displayed. These will be at businesses on Main Street, as well as at Heritage Square.

2021 quilt walk photo

Viewers look at quilts at the 2021 walk.

