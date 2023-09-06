GRANGEVILLE — Fall is on its way and it’s time for the 2023 Bi-Annual Outdoor Quilt Walk.
Get ready to stroll through downtown Grangeville where there will be about 200 quilts displayed. These will be at businesses on Main Street, as well as at Heritage Square.
This is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Jody Hoogland with Home Grown Quilts.
Heritage Square will also be the place to visit 13 vendors selling their wares including custom-made children’s shirts, handmade quilt racks, handmade seam rippers, wooden painted barn quilts, and handmade wool clothing items.
“Oh, and my 81-year-old momma will be selling handmade cotton candy and designer popcorn in front of Home Grown Quilts,” Hoogland smiled. The store is located at 207 W. Main Street.
In addition, a fabric designer who lives in Pullman will be in town. Two art associations will also be present with their members selling and displaying their arts (Central Idaho Art Association and Salmon River Art Guild).
The weekend will also include chalk art on the town sidewalks, a quilt scavenger hunt (with prizes), and Bingo with a quilting spin and prizes, to boot.
“It’s going to be a super fun weekend, and we hope to see everyone!” Hoogland stated.
