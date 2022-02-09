It would be easy to change ourselves because of things other people have said. For years, I worried about what other people thought about me or what other people said about me. I was raised with your reputation is everything, so perception is everything. Judgmental people are watching you, judging you, talking about you, and waiting for you to fail.
Have you ever asked yourself or had someone else ask you, “Why do you care what other people think?” Such a simple question with a complex answer. Having people like or respect us is normal social behavior. We want our family and friends to like us. We listen when their opinion is spoken to us. Here’s the kicker: other people’s opinions are not always the truth. People will spew lies, condemn you, and try to change you. Their intentions are to hurt you. They want us to fail.
I have had to learn to differentiate between the ones who exist in my life who truly care about me and the ones who truly do not care about me. My issue with hurtful people happens because I do not criticize or judge others. I would never want to cause someone pain. People who openly judge and criticize only cause pain. While someone else may be able to brush the pain off or tell them off, I can’t. Like many other people, I am vulnerable to pain. That pain may last hours, days, or years depending on the amount of pain caused. Negative opinions are hurtful. Sensitive people hold onto that hurt.
Meaningful relationships come from those who care. I have learned that people who listen intently and are considerate of others’ feelings and opinions, create a respected, meaningful relationship. I seek out those types of people and those types of relationships. People can have opposing opinions and still respectfully discuss them.
Opinionated people do not bother me anymore. I cannot control other people’s opinions, but I can control how much I let their opinion bother me. I can only control myself and my life. Failure happens when we stop trying, stop living; when we let those judgmental people keep us from being who we are and enjoying what we love. I refuse to give judgmental people the satisfaction of keeping me from living my life to the fullest.
I believe in self-growth. Every day in life there is something to learn and a way for me to grow and reflect to strengthen myself. I hope in writing this that other people can relate, and they can learn to stop caring what other people think. Be confident in who you are. You are not arrogant or shallow by holding strong to your beliefs. Value your self-worth. Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Focus on your own happiness and you will enjoy life more fully. The next time you hear someone speak negatively to you, say, “I don’t care.” Not caring what others think or say is your superpower. Don’t let others define who you are. You are amazing!
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
