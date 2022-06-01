MANCHESTER, N.H. ­— Catharine Owen of Grangeville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments