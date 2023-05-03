Covid in Idaho County book image
Contributed image

Recently published and on sale now at the Museum of St. Gertrude’s gift shop and online at https://historicalmuseumatstgertrude.org/shop is Pandemic Points of View, a Collection of Covid-19 Stories from Idaho County.

Book sales are a fundraiser, with all proceeds from the book benefiting the museum. The stories were gathered and/or written by the museum’s director, Carla Nuxoll Wilkins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.