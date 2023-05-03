Book sales are a fundraiser, with all proceeds from the book benefiting the museum. The stories were gathered and/or written by the museum’s director, Carla Nuxoll Wilkins.
The stories include that of a Grangeville doctor who spent four hours a shift trying to find a hospital willing to take critically ill patients, and a woman who nearly died from the disease; a restaurant cook who lost her sense of taste and has never fully regained it; the factors that caused Blackmer Funeral Home to struggle with a space crisis; people from cities flocking to rural Idaho County to buy guns and ammunition; employees quitting over mask requirements as their employers worry whether they will be able to keep the grocery store open; and people struggling with long Covid.
There are also “silver lining” stories of people who found the pandemic to be a time of rest and family togetherness. One former Cottonwood woman moved back to Idaho from Seattle to work remotely, eliminating her three-hour daily commute. The pandemic also necessitated innovation such as using 1,800 feet of rope to section off church pews to keep people distanced.
Along with some letters to the editor, news articles, and Facebook posts, the narratives capture the stories from people who were navigating through an unprecedented and life-threatening pandemic.
