GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Pastor Ben Boeckel and his wife, Lynsey, will offer the parenting classes “Raising Kingdom Kids” Saturdays, April 16 and 30, 10 a.m., at the church. Call 208-983-0552 with questions.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments