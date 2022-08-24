The Hope Centers offer classes for all parts of pregnancy and parenting. Titles include, but are not limited to, Your First Trimester, What is Safe in Pregnancy, Big Belly Mommy Hacks, Going It Alone, Getting Your Baby to Sleep, ADD/ADHD, Parenting Without Shame, Bonding with Your Toddler, and much more.

According to organizers, “Want to be involved in Hope Center? Come join our team! Volunteers would be greatly appreciated!”

