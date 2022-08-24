GRANGEVILLE — A Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m., at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, 101 E. Main Street. All who are affected by Parkinson’s Disease in any way are invited to attend. For questions, call Ed Murray at 559-804-0223.

