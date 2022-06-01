GRANGEVILLE — A Parkinson’s Disease Support Group for anyone in the area who has PD, is a caregiver or loves someone with PD, is set for the first Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m., at The Trails in Grangeville. This month the meeting falls on today, Wednesday, June 1. Call Ed Murry with questions at 559-804-0223.

