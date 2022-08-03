GRANGEVILLE — A Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet Wednesday, Aug. 3, 11:15 a.m., at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, 101 East Main Street. A no-host lunch will be held for the meeting. This is for patients, care providers and loved ones of those with Parkinson’s Disease. For questions, call Cynthia Murray at 559-560-6515.
