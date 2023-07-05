Pastor Jim and Sherry Dunn photo

Pastor Jim and Sherry Dunn, Riggins Assembly of God Church.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Pastor Jim Dunn recently announced his plan to retire as pastor from the Riggins Assembly of God Church.

Dunn has agreed to stay on interim while the church starts the search for a new pastor and while their new home is prepared.

