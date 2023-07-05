RIGGINS — Pastor Jim Dunn recently announced his plan to retire as pastor from the Riggins Assembly of God Church.
Dunn has agreed to stay on interim while the church starts the search for a new pastor and while their new home is prepared.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
RIGGINS — Pastor Jim Dunn recently announced his plan to retire as pastor from the Riggins Assembly of God Church.
Dunn has agreed to stay on interim while the church starts the search for a new pastor and while their new home is prepared.
Pastor Jim and Sherry have been at the Riggins Assembly of God for six years. Their parishioners thanked them for their “selfless giving and love on our church and the families in it,” a Facebook post read.
The Southern Idaho District Network’s Pastor position for the church is as follows:
“This is a part-time position and will require the selected pastor to be bi-vocational. Applicants must have Assemblies of God credentials. The church will provide a monthly salary and a beautiful parsonage that has three bedrooms and 3-1/2 baths with an office, plus detached two-car garage, with monthly utilities paid.
We have a strong Ranger and Girls Ministry Program and are very committed to missions with an emphasis on Light For The Lost and BGMC. The church uses ‘I Sing Worship’ and ‘Easy Worship’ video music programs as a part of our worship services. Church attendance varies throughout the year ranging from 15 to 25 dependent upon the various activities such as rodeos, hunting, rafting, school activities, and others that happen on weekends in local communities near Riggins.
Those interested may send a resume by email to: rigginsag@gmail.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.