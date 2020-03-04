The Grand Weaver
Her life so far had been mostly disappointing. A loving man, who also happened to be a foreigner had married her. He had always been sickly and her great hope to become the mother of children had not come true. Now, he had passed away and she was left without support. The one person remaining in her life, her mother in law, had endured a similar fate. She had to leave her home country to flee a famine. While living in another country, she and her husband and sons all died and left her vulnerable and without means. Eventually, she decided to return to her home country. Ruth, one of her daughters in law had made up her mind to go with her. That meant she would be a foreigner, an outsider in a country that hated her kind. In the culture in which she lived; Ruth had three strikes against her. People honored women with children—she had none. Women were dependent on their husbands—she was a widow. Communities were close-knit—she was a foreigner.
But Ruth had made up her mind! She had decided she would entrust herself to the God of heaven and earth, the one she had seen her husband and family worship and serve. As a result, Ruth’s poverty was transformed to one of wealth, from widow to wife, from barren to fertile and foreigner to Israelite.
Ruth, the widowed, childless, impoverished foreigner, struggling to fit in, became a critical part in how God’s story turned out. Ruth became the Great Grandmother of Israel’s renown king David and an ancestor in the human lineage of Jesus Christ. (Matthew 1:5)
Ruth put her faith in God, who as the Grand Weaver designed and wove something very beautiful out of her chaos and tragedy.
We may feel unimportant at times. Perhaps we think we have done too many wrong things, are not religious or good enough and therefore unworthy to participate in God’s story. Ruth’s story helps us to understand that however ordinary or tragic our lives may seem at times; we too are irreplaceable in the full telling of God’s story. We count—every last one of us! If you haven’t yet, entrust yourself to the Grand Weaver. He is able to create something beautiful out of the random threads of your life!
