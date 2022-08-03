1 LORD, how many are my foes!
How many rise up against me!
2 Many are saying of me,
“God will not deliver him.”
3 But you, LORD, are a shield around me,
my glory, the One who lifts my head high.
4 I call out to the LORD,
and he answers me from his holy mountain.
5 I lie down and sleep;
I wake again, because the LORD sustains me.
6 I will not fear though tens of thousands
assail me on every side.
7 Arise, LORD!
Deliver me, my God!
Strike all my enemies on the jaw;
break the teeth of the wicked.
8 From the LORD comes deliverance.
May your blessing be on your people.
In this Psalms, we see that King David is on the run from his son Absalom who is attempting to dethrone his father and take over the kingdom. Could you imagine the plight of a man who is in this particular situation? One where his own son is seeking his life? Sure, we face many uncertainties and difficulties in life but this one might seem like it tops it all.
Despite the troubles and the unknown, King David is so quick to ignite his faith while running for his life. It’s almost as he’s been in this position before. Notice, how I said position and not situation. The situations in life will look different and unique for each person. But the position you take in your heart will determine the outcome. In verses 1 and 2 David acknowledges the situation where he describes the many that are coming against him and how they say that God will not rescue him. He then turns to his position in his heart that he has already given this to The Lord.
Verses 3-8 he writes, that The Lord is a shield around him and that The Lord hears his cries and answers him. He lies down in sleep and The Lord sustains him. He will not fear the tens of thousands that are drawn up against him on every side.
It’s amazing to see this man’s faith. Even though his life is on the line and he’s on the run from his own flesh and blood, he know what God has done in the past. He is fully aware of how God has been in his corner for so many years. He knows it is God that brought him from the field to the palace. I want to remind whoever is reading this, that God is faithful. He has always been and will always be. Whatever situation you may find yourself in, dire or not, place your heart in a position to trust in The Lord and ignite your faith that you may withstand the vices of the enemy in your life. There is nothing that is too difficult for our God. From The Lord comes deliverance. May your blessing be on your people.
