“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” – Psalms 1:1 (KJV)
GRANGEVILLE — One of the greatest keys to having a blessed life is to surround yourselves with people who hold themselves to a higher standard. This is not in reference to their yearly salary, their position in city hall, or any other social status that they could have. It is in reference to the moral and ethical character one possesses. As we view the current events in our beloved country and around the world, we continue to see how rapidly our values are being flushed down the toilet. Right is wrong, and wrong is right; evil is worshiped and good is reprimanded, etc. There used to be a time when we would call a spade a spade but now, we are coerced to tiptoe and dance around the truth.
Character is what a person does when no one is watching. It is something that is instilled deep in the fibers of one’s being. Each and every one of us have that gut feeling that tells us right from wrong. The Psalmist starts the entire book with this one ornate ordinance, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” Take note of the three postures that are spoken of in this first verse: Walk, stand, sit. As you do so, the questions that should start to bubble up in your mind should be: Who am I walking, standing, and sitting with? Are they God-fearing folks? Do they speak the truth? Am I tired or inspired after visiting with them? You see, the people that you spend time with are going to influence you whether you like it or not. For example, if they are quite ornery there’s a good chance you might be as well.
Even though it’s one of the smallest parts of the body, The Good Ole Bible reminds us that the tongue is one of the most powerful parts of the body. The words that are spoken out are either life or death, either build up or destroy, either divide or unify. We must be cognizant about who we walk, stand, and sit with because as the old saying goes, bad company corrupts good character.
As the new spring gives way, I encourage each of us to let go of the former things that once held us bound. May we be the ones who influence others for the better. May we speak the truth and do good, even when no one is watching. God is always concerned with our character because we are his creation, his people.
May the good Lord bless you and keep you; may he make his face to shine upon you. Amen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.