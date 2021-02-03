Our home and our life are not supposed to be full of tension and strife. How do we silence all the anger and chaotic noise? How can we get a little peace and quiet?
We have been over stimulated with fear, quarantines, shutdowns and negativity. Our normal schedule has been totally disrupted and “normal” wasn’t that great to start with for many of us.
Proverbs 17 gives us some wisdom for times like this. We are told some obvious truths in this chapter. Things like, “Quietness and peace is better than a home full of feasting” and “A cheerful heart is like medicine, but a broken spirit saps a person’s strength.”
We can get weary of the grind. Sometimes we look in all the wrong places for a little relief and something to “cheer our heart”. What if we got better at cheering each other up? What if we were more positive, more forgiving, more loving and kinder? Who is going to start? Too often we wait for the other person to start, to ask forgiveness and to make the first move. Look at this verse, “Love prospers when a fault is forgiven, but dwelling on it separates close friends.” Sometimes we can dwell on the pains in our past, words said, wrongs committed... and we live in tension and strife.
Look at these other bits of wisdom from this chapter: “Starting a quarrel is like opening a floodgate, so stop before a dispute breaks out”, “Those who love to quarrel love to sin” and “A truly wise person uses few words, a person with understanding is even tempered.”
When the pressure is cranked up in our life, it squeezes out what is inside us, it reveals our heart. God wants to give us peace in our heart and He wants that peace to replace anger, resentment, pain, unforgiveness and strife. What comes out of your heart when it gets squeezed? There is healing for us. Can we get some peace in our heart and life? Jesus is the Prince of Peace. Peace on Earth is His thing. So, the answer to the question is yes! You can get some peace in your life. God has peace for you and wisdom to help you get there. Tap into it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.